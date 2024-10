Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rajbari Athletic Club beat Rising Eleven 2-1 in the semi final of the GSA B Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here today. In the other semi final held at the same venue Frontier Club won against 91Yards Club by 8-2.

