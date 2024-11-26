Assam Badminton Association (ABA) announces team named for U-13 National Badminton Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Badminton Association (ABA) announced its squad for the forthcoming 36th Sub Junior U-13 National Badminton Championship scheduled to be held in Jammu from November 27.

Squad: Boys-Anikesh Dutta, Abhichand Guatam, Abhigyan Dutta, Sivaasish Noukakhya, Harshit Gogoi and Raihan Zaman. Girls-Bedagni Gogoi, Bistrina Ballari Rajkhowa, Rudranee Gogoi, A Konwar and Varnika Kashyap. Manager: Rituraj Chetia. Coach: Uttam Kumar Baruah and Mouchom Borgohain.

