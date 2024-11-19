Guwahati: IA&AD Inter Zonal Badminton Tournament begins today at Ganesh Mandir Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Indian Audit & Accounts department ( IA& AD) Inter Zonal Badminton Tournament 2024 - 25 will be held at Ganesh Mandir Stadium, Khanapara from November 19. Top 8 teams, Champion and Runner up, from different Zone will participate in the Men’s Team competition and they are AG Odisha,AG Bengal, AG Bhopal, AG Gwalior, AG Himachal Pradesh,AG Delhi Audit, AG Andhra Pradesh and South Central Railway Secunderabad. Apart from Men’s Team Championship Individual event for Men’s and Women’s will be held in the category of Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles Bijoy Kumar Barman of AG Assam will participate in the Veterans 55+ Category and he will pair with Rajiv Sharma of CAG in the doubles.

