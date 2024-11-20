Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) Badminton Tournament meet begins in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) Inter Zonal Badminton Tournament commenced at the Ganesh Mandir Stadium in the city on Tuesday. The event brings together around 200 badminton players from across the country. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Abhay Kumar, IA&AS Accountant General Audit, as the chief guest, with former international shuttler Oly Deka as the guest of honor.

In the team event, AG Madhya Pradesh and AG Himachal Pradesh secured their spots in the final which will be held on Wednesday.

