Assam Badminton Association Announces Squad for 47th Junior National Championship in Bhubaneswar

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Badminton Association announced its squad for the forthcoming 47th Junior National Badminton Championship which will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 19.

Squads: Boys: Alvir Aman, Udayan Saikia, Shubhankar Dutta, Rohit Gogoi, Animesh Gogoi and Ritupritam Borah. Girls: Avikaa Borgohain, Gargi Saikia, Shantipriya Hazarika, Bhavishya Changmai, Monikornika Gogoi, Sumorita Gogoi and Aaradhya Buragohain. Coach: Suranjan Bhobora, Saurav Das, Pragyan Jyoti Gogoi and Abhijit Gogoi.

