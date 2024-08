Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Biswanath emerged champion in the 28th Senior All Assam Inter District Wushu Championship that concluded at the RG Baruah Sports Complex in the city on Monday. Biswanath altogether collected 22 medals that included 8 gold, 11 silver and 3 bronze. Assam Police (8-1-3) and Kokrajhar (7-4-4) finished second and third respectively.

