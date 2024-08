Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam bagged 10 medals in the 7th Cadet National Taekwondo Championship held recently in Visakhapatnam. Among the 10 medals, the number of gold and silver were four each. Assam girl’s team also bagged best team award in the meet.

