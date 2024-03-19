Assam boxers win 38 medals at REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt Programme

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam boxers (youth and elite) have clinched a total of 38 medals including 9 gold at the REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt Programme, which concluded at the DTRP Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

The youth girls demonstrated exceptional prowess, amassing 19 medals including five gold medals. Elite women hauled 10 medals with two gold while youth boys bagged seven medals with one gold and on the other hand elite men won two medals including one gold.

Results: Youth Girls medal winners: Rimpi Pegu (48-50kg), Monika Subha (50-52kg), Reshmin Changmri (52-54kg), Purabi Dainari (63-66kg), and Bhabani Phukan (66-70kg) each winning a gold medal in their respective weight categories. Silver medals were won by Ela Jyoti Pegu (46-48kg), Nancy Boro (52-54kg), Aishree Hazarika (54-57kg), and Bidisha Baruah (63-66kg). The bronze medals were claimed by Prantika Gogoi (46-48kg), Akankhya Bharadwaj and Bharati Kumar (48-50kg), Pariyakashi Kanwar and Kakoli Patir (50-52kg), Sunsun Kumbang and Swagota Daiimari (54-57kg), and Sneha Sonowal and Nikhta Gogoi (57-60kg).

Elite Women medal winners: The elite women captured 10 medals. Saraswati Boro (48-50kg) and Manju Basumatary (54-57kg) each secured a gold medal. The bronze medalists were Sujuma Boro (46-48kg), Dipanjuli Daimary (48-50kg), Bhupali (50-52kg), Puja Sonowal (52-54kg), Aroti (54-57kg), Sweety and Karishma Singha (60-63kg), and Gitimoni Gogoi (70-75kg),

Youth Boys medal winners: Junaid Anand stood out with a gold medal in the 60-63.5kg category. Ohidur Rahaman in the 48-51kg and Nirban Jyoti Gogoi in the 75-80kg categories each secured a silver medal. The bronze medalists included Yuvaraj Yadav (67-71kg), Ganga Rabha (75-80kg), Siddhartha Kamal Bora (80-86kg) and Akash Kachari (86-92kg).

Elite Men medal winners: The elite men boxers added two medals to the tally, with Gourav Muzumdar winning a gold in the 48-51kg category and Abhinab Saikia earning a silver in the 63.5-67kg category.

Also Read: REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt Programme for Youth and Elite: 9 more State boxers confirm medals

Also Watch: