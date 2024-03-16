Seven Assam boxers confirm medals at REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt Programme

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Seven Assam boxers have confirmed medals by entering the semifinals of the ongoing REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt Programme for Youth and Elite (men and women) at the DTRP Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Four boxers in youth boys while three boxers in elite women have achieved the feat. On the other hand, nine Assam boxers have also qualified for the pre-quarterfinals in the elite men’s category.

Results (Quarter-final): Youth Boys: (4 Assam boxers are in the semifinals): In 48-51 kg: Ohidur Rahaman of Assam defeated Biswajit Daimary of Nagaland. In 60-63 kg: Junaid Anand of Assam beat Yogesh of Haryana. In 67-71 kg: Yuvraj Yadav beat Bishal Biswas both Assam. In 75-80 kg: Nirban Jyoti Gogoi defeated Sagar Kumar of Haryana. Elite Women (3 Assam boxers are in the semifinals): In 50-52 kg: Bhupali of Assam defeated Simran of Delhi. In 54-57 kg: Aroti defeated Priya Basunatary (both Assam); Manju Basumatary of Assam defeated Preeti of Haryana.

Also Read: Winning start for Orgeng FC, Guwahati City FC in T Ao Football competition at Sipajhar Stadium

Also Watch: