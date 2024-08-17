Assam Channel swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika swims across Poland Gulf

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Channel swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika has successfully swum across the Poland Gulf, off the shores of Gdansk Pomerania, Poland and became the first Assamese to achieve this feat. Taking to social media Elvis sharing his experience said, “I have finally become the first Assamese to successfully swim the Poland Gulf of Puck Gdansk Baltic Sea, off the shores of Gdansk Pomerania, Poland. It was a greatly difficult, yet adventurous task as I swam along with a lot of Jellyfish, Seals and other sea animals. The freezing cold and salty water, heavy current, made it even more difficult.”

