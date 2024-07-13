Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sends best wishes to Lovlina Borgohain for Paris Olympics

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has signed on a special gamosa – a ‘good luck gamosa’ – to send his best wishes to boxer Lovlina Borgohain who will participate in the Paris Olympics.

Lovlina, a bronze medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Games will attempt to upgrade her medal this time.

This is an initiative of the Assam Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) to send good wishes to Lovlina. This time Lovlina happens to be the lone athlete from Assam to represent the country in the Olympics.

After collecting the good wishes from players and some notable personalities, AABA Secretary Hemanta Kumar Kalita, who is also the Secretary General of the Boxing Federation of India, will hand over the ‘good luck gamosa’ to Lovlina. The Chief Minister was the first person to sign on the gamosa. The Chief Minister also interacted with the boxer who is undergoing training at the moment in Germany, through a video call.

