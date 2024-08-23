Assam Cricket Association (ACA) infrastructure develop committee meeting held at Barsapara

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A meeting of the Infrastructure Committee of the Assam Cricket Association, chaired by its President Taranga Gogoi, held at the ACA Stadium premises at Barsapara on Thursday. A detailed discussion on the infrastructure development work for the cricket facilities across the State was held in the meeting and also decided to take all necessary steps to complete the ongoing projects within allotted time.

Others present in the meeting were ACA Secretary Tridib Konwar, its treasurer Chiranjit Langthasa, a key official of ACA’s Infrastructure Committee Devajit Saikia, Apex Council and other Committee Members.

Also Read: President XI lift RG Baruah U-16 Inter-District Cricket Tournament title

Also Watch: