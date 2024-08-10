President XI lift RG Baruah U-16 Inter-District Cricket Tournament title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: President XI clinched RG Baruah U-16 Inter-District Cricket Tournament title defeating Karimganj by 10 wickets in the final at DN Singha Stadium, Goalpara on Friday.

Karimganj, invited to bat first, were bowled out 58 in 20.4 overs in the first innings thanks to a nice performance from Abhinash Dutta (5/5). President XI scored 121 in their first innings losing all wickets. Mrinmoy Das (50) was the top scorer. In Second Innings Karimganj were bowled out 86 with Abhinash Dutta again displayed good show with the ball and finished 6/36. President XI chased down the target scoring 24/0 in just 3.1 overs.

Individual Awards: Player of the match (final): Abhinash Dutta. Best bowler: Priyanshu Paul. Best batter: Mrinmoy Das. Player of the tournament: Aman Yadav.

