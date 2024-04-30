Cricket: Assam U-16 team's Julien Konwar shines in opening game in Bangladesh

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rode on a nice ton from Julien Konwar, Assam U-16 team took 12 runs first innings lead against Bangladesh in an exposure trip match at Rajshahi in Bangladesh on Monday.

In response to Bangladesh National Team’s (Under-15) first innings total 272, Assam were bowled out 284 in their first innings in the three-day game which got under way on Sunday. Julien’s remarkable innings of 122 runs came in 121 balls and he hit 22 boundaries and one six. Manish Mahato (52no) also scored a half century in the innings.

At the close of play on day II, the hosts were on 25/1 in their second innings..

Earlier in the day, the host resumed their innings from overnight total 256/8 and were bowled out 272. Sourav Karmakar (84) and Shimanto Roy Rinku (62) were the major contributors with the bat. Manash Pratim Barman bagged 3-36.

