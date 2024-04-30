Big win for Club Triranga in Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship defeats NAPCC

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Club Triranga defeated NAPCC by a huge margin of 79 runs in the 6th Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship match held at the Judges Field here today. Bishal Saha (108) of the winning team scored an unbeaten century in the match and his teammate Bishal Roy (64 no) also scored an unbeaten half century. Rahul Singh Tomar (60) fought a lone battle for NAPCC. In the other game of the day 4 Season Club registered 2 wickets victory over Saptarshi Club.

Brief scores: Saptarshi vs 4 Season Club-Saptarshi Club 115-8 (20 overs), Rajib Das 25, Bibek Dutta 25, Jitu Timung 2-13, Asif Ali 2-24, 4 Season Club 119-8 (19.3 overs), Himangshu Saikia 32 no, Jitu Timung 26, Deepak Gohain 3-28, Krishna Das 2-18, Kalyan Gogoi 2-26.

Club Triranga vs NAPCC- Club Triranga 235-2 (20 overs), Bishal Saha 108 no (62 balls, 4X9, 6X7), Bishal Roy 64 no, Kabir Hussain Deshmukh 30, NAPCC 156-5 (20 overs), Rahul Singh Tomar 60, Sanjib Dutta 32, Sadek Imran Choudhury 25 no.

Also Read: Cricket: Assam U-16 team's Julien Konwar shines in opening game in Bangladesh

Also Watch: