West Ham on Brink of Premier League Relegation After 3-1 Defeat to Newcastle

London: West Ham United is staring relegation from the Premier League in the face after a 3-1 defeat away to Newcastle United.

Nick Woltemade opened the scoring for Newcastle after 15 minutes, and William Osula doubled the lead just four minutes later to leave West Ham reeling.

Osula added a third in the 65th minute and although Valentin Castellanos pulled a goal back for West Ham four minutes later, there was no way back for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

The result means West Ham could be relegated if Tottenham manages a draw either away to Chelsea on Tuesday or at home to Everton on the last day of the season, due to Tottenham’s much superior goal difference. IANS

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