Assam Cricket Association rescheduled semis, final dates of Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket

The Assam Cricket Association had rescheduled the date of semifinals and the final of the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket after rains spoiled both the last-four games.
Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association had rescheduled the date of semifinals and the final of the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket after rains spoiled both the last-four games. As per the new schedule both the semi finals will be held from July 1 where Guwahati will face Tezpur (ACA Stadium, Barsapara) and NFRSA will take on Tinsukia (Nehru Stadium). The four-day final will begin at the ACA Stadium from July 5.

