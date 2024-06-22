Assam Cricket Association rescheduled semis, final dates of Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association had rescheduled the date of semifinals and the final of the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket after rains spoiled both the last-four games. As per the new schedule both the semi finals will be held from July 1 where Guwahati will face Tezpur (ACA Stadium, Barsapara) and NFRSA will take on Tinsukia (Nehru Stadium). The four-day final will begin at the ACA Stadium from July 5.

