Nuruddin Ahmed Senior Inter District Cricket: 2nd day’s play called off due to rain

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The second day’s play of the Nuruddin Ahmed Senior Inter District Cricket Semifinals was also called off on Wednesday due to rain. No play was possible on the day.

Guwahati to face Tezpur in the first semi final at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara and NFRSA to clash against Tinsukia in the other semi final at the Nehru Stadium. Thursday is the final day of the game.

