Assam Crush Madhya Pradesh 6-1 to Win Sub-Junior Boys' National Football Championship; Telangana Triumphs 7-3 Over Lakshadweep

GUWAHATI: Assam beat Madhya Pradesh 6-1 Sub-Junior Boys’ National Football Champions (Tier-2) at Jorhat on Saturday. Samuel Daimari got a brace, while Tanmoy Boruah, Rahul Balmiki, Sahir Kujur and Tamash Daimary scored one each. The lone consolation goal for Madhya Pradesh came from Rohit Kumar Parte. In the other game of the day Telangana beat Lakshadweep 7-3.

Meanwhile the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal was present at Jorhat on Saturday and also witnessed the tie between Assam and Madhya Pradesh. In a speech, Sonowal expressed hope that from such tournaments players would get more exposure which ultimately enhances the standard of football.

Also Read: River Rine Club and City Cricket Club Triumph in 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20

Also Watch: