Assam end campaign with 22 medals at East Zone Junior Athletic Championship in Bhubaneswar

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam concluded its campaign at the East Zone Junior Athletic Championship in Bhubaneswar with an impressive tally of 22 medals (8 gold, 4 silver, and 10 bronze). The final day proved particularly fruitful for the team, as they clinched four gold medals, one silver and three bronze.

Zubin Gohain triumphed in the U-16 boys high jump, while Pahi Keot dominated the U-20 girls’ 3000m race to bag the gold medal. Pratiksha Chetia secured gold in the U-14 girls’ javelin throw, and the U-20 boy’s 4x100m relay team, consisting of Mousam Das, Idul Hussain, Arup Gogoi, and Rishi Hazarika, also finished at the top.

