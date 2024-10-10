Assam end campaign with 22 medals at East Zone Junior Athletic Championship in Bhubaneswar

Local Sports

Assam concluded its campaign at the East Zone Junior Athletic Championship in Bhubaneswar with an impressive tally of 22 medals (8 gold, 4 silver, and 10 bronze).
GUWAHATI: Assam concluded its campaign at the East Zone Junior Athletic Championship in Bhubaneswar with an impressive tally of 22 medals (8 gold, 4 silver, and 10 bronze). The final day proved particularly fruitful for the team, as they clinched four gold medals, one silver and three bronze.

Zubin Gohain triumphed in the U-16 boys high jump, while Pahi Keot dominated the U-20 girls’ 3000m race to bag the gold medal. Pratiksha Chetia secured gold in the U-14 girls’ javelin throw, and the U-20 boy’s 4x100m relay team, consisting of Mousam Das, Idul Hussain, Arup Gogoi, and Rishi Hazarika, also finished at the top.

