Assam win six more medals in East Zone Junior Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam collected six more medals, including two gold, on day II in the East Zone Junior Athletics Championship held in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

With these six medals Assam took their tally to 14 (4 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze). Bornil Sarma and Bhargav Barua won gold medals in the 80m Hurdles (U-16 boys) and Triathlon (U-14 boys) on Tuesday. Pintu Borthakur gave Assam a silver in U-20 boys high jump and Meghali Buragohain bagged a silver in U-16 girls long jump.

The bronze medal winners on the second day were: Angshuman Bhagawati (Boys U-18, 200mtr) and Dhritima Uzir (Girls U-16, 600 mtr).

