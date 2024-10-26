Assam face Delhi from today in Ranji Trophy at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will take on Delhi in their third Ranji Trophy game from Saturday. It will be the first away game for Assam, and will be held at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.

Both the teams are facing each other after a gap of two years. Last time two teams played in the Ranji Trophy in 2022 in Guwahati and the match was ended as a draw. Rishav Das and Gokul Sarma scored centuries for Assam in that match.

Delhi, who will play their second home match, will start the game with four points under their belt and they are now placed at the fifth place in the points table. On the other hand Assam collected one point from their previous two outings and are at seventh place. It may be mentioned here that Assam lost their last game against Chandigarh by nine wickets and Delhi narrowly avoid defeat after following on against Tamil Nadu.

Assam made several changes in the squad that played the last game against Chandigarh. Akash Sengupta, who played solid knock in the first game against Jharkhand, will also miss this game due to injury. Veteran batter Swarupam Purkayastha included in the squad. Riyan Parag will also continue to be unavailable as the hard hitter batter is at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru currently.

Delhi will be able to strengthen their pace attack as pacer Harshit Rana, who was travelling as a reserve with the Indian team in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand, released from the team and he is expected to be the part of the Delhi team in this game.

