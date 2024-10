Assam Sarupam Purkayastha included in Ranji Trophy squad against Delhi

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam brought in Sarupam Purkayastha in their squad for the forthcoming Ranji Trophy match against Delhi. Assam Cricket Association announced the squad this evening where Mukhtar Hussain also made team’s vice captain. The match between Delhi and Assam will kick off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi from October 26.

Squad: Denish Das (Captain), Mukhtar Hussain (Vice Captain), Darshan Rajbangshi, Bhargav Dutta, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh, Sarupam Purkayastha, Parvej Musaraf, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(WK), Rishav Das, Ruhinandan Pegu(WK), Rohit Singh, Sib Shankar Roy, Subham Mandal and Abhishek Thakuri. Support staff: Head Coach: Vivek Jaisimha; Coach: Dhiraj Goswami; Manager: Sudip Chakraborty.

