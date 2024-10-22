Ranji Trophy: Assam suffer 9-wicket defeat against Chandigarh at ACA Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam ended their campaign with a disappointing 9-wicket defeat against Chandigarh in their second Ranji Trophy game at the ACA Stadium here on Monday. Chasing a modest target of 78 runs in the second innings, Chandigarh reached it comfortably in just 17.2 overs, losing only one wicket. Captain Manan Vohra led the charge with an impressive unbeaten 51 (4X6, 6X2), while opener Arslan Khan contributed 27 not out.

This victory marked Chandigarh’s first points of the tournament, bringing them to third place in Group D with six points. Assam find themselves in seventh place, having collecting just one point so far. Tamil Nadu is currently leading the table with 10 points from two matches.

Assam resumed their second innings at 144-7 this morning and added 41 runs before being bowled out for 185. Sumit Ghadigaonkar fought lone battle for Assam this morning, remained not out on 38, and shared a crucial 32-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Mrinmoy Dutta.

Assam today lost first wicket in the form of Mukhtar Hussain (6). Later Mrinmoy Dutta (9) and Rahul Singh (0) got out on the same total.

Pacer Jagjit Singh, the top performer with ball in the second innings, took 7 wickets for 57 runs and concluded with match figures of 9-107, marking his best performance in first-class cricket. Nishunk Birla (2-41) and Raj Bawa (1-27) also chipped in with wickets.

Assam will travel to Delhi for their next match, scheduled to begin on October 26. Delhi is now in fifth place in the points table with 4 points from two matches.

