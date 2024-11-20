Assam Football Association announces squad for Santosh Trophy Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Football Association has announced the state squads for the upcoming Santosh Trophy Football Championship, set to commence in Mukalmuwa in Nalbari District from Wednesday. Assam has been drawn into Group E, where they will compete against Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. In their opening match, the hosts will take on Nagaland on Wednesday.

Squad: Abhinash Mech, Gojen Hanse, Nayanjyoti Kuli, Abu Usman Ali, Bishnu Rabha, Tupu Brahma,Sudem Wary, Bibung Narzary, Kapil Boro, Bilson Daimary, Rahul Das, Sudeepta Konwar, Sandeep Thapa, Sangson Saikia, Subham Chetry, Bivan Jyoti Laskar, Jerry Pulamte, Aman Chetri, Baoringdao Boro, Akrang Narzary, Dipu Mirdha and Joydeep Gogoi.

