Kalyani: Striker Robi Hansda was on song as hosts West Bengal routed Uttar Pradesh 7-0 in Group C qualifiers of the 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy at the Kalyani Stadium here on Monday. Hansda alone accounted for four goals for the winners, who led 5-0 at halftime. IANS

