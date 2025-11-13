Assam Gears Up for Pickleball Nationals 2025 in Bengaluru

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A 25-member team from Assam will participate in the Pickleball Nationals 2025, scheduled to be held from in Bengaluru from November 13. The championship will be hosted by the Karnataka Pickleball Association, under the aegis of the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA). Assam team will be led by Nazneen Rahman and will participate in U-16 Boys, U-16 Girls, Men’s Open, 30+ Men & Women, 40+ Men & Women, and 50+ Men categories.

