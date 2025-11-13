Independence Day Cup Football Tournament: Tezpur Club storm into quarterfinals

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Tezpur Football Club and Morigaon Football Club registered impressive wins in the Independence Day Cup Football Tournament held at Nagaon and Chaparmukh respectively on Wednesday.

Tezpur FC edged past Warriors FC, India with a narrow 1-0 victory, thanks to a decisive goal by Santanu Chutia. With this win, the Tezpur side secured a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

In another fixture played at Chaparmukh, Morigaon Football Club defeated a Sikkim-based team 3-0 to advance to the pre-quarter finals. Masum Ahmed scored twice, while Nripen Dekaraja added the third to seal the comfortable win.

