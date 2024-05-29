Guwahati: Harshadeep Deka Wins Double Crown In GTC Chess Grand Prix 2024

GUWAHATI: Harshadeep Deka of Assam Chess Club claimed glory as he clinched the Under 15 as well as the Open Category title in the 3rd edition of GTC Chess Grand Prix 2024 held in Guwahati on Sunday.

Harshadeep collected 5 points out of 5 rounds in the U-15 category while in the open category, he bagged 3.5 points from 4 rounds. The tournament was organized by the Gauhati Town Club Chess Foundation.

Meanwhile, In a proud moment for the state, three chess players from Assam going by the name of IM Shahil Dey, IM Mayank Chakraborty and Mrinmoy Rajkhowa are all set to represent India in the forthcoming FIDE World Junior (Open and Girls) Chess Championship.