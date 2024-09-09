Assam in final in 3 categories at North East Zone Inter State Badminton

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam senior women team along with girls and boys team entered into the final in the North East Zone Inter State Badminton Team Championship held at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium here on Sunday. In the semi final Assam women team beat Nagaland 3-0. In the boys category Assam won against Arunachal Pradesh 2-0 and the girls team also won against the same opponent by identical margin. However mens team lost the semi final tie to Mizoram 2-3.

