Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: North East Zone Inter State Badminton Championship will be held at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium in the city from September 7. Nearly 400 players from different parts of the region will take part in the four-day competition. The team event will kick off on September 7 and the Open category will begin from September 9.

Also Read: National Sports Day: Indian Army organizes badminton tourney in Tuting in Upper Siang district

Also Watch: