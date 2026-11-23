GUWAHATI: Assam Justina Borgohain bagged singles title in the Cherry Blossom Pickleball Cup held recently at Umpling, Shillong. In the gender neutral singles Justina defeated her state-mate Manaswinee Hazarika 18-16 in a thrilling final.

In the Gender Neutral Doubles, Manaswinee Hazarika and Uddipta Gogoi claimed the title, overcoming Justina Borgohain and Jason Devvarma Nonglait of Shillong 15-12 in a closely contested final.

Also Read: Assam's Divija Paul Shines with Gold and Bronze at National Ranking Table Tennis Event