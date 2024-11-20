Khel Maharan: Sports events continue in Barhampur assembly constituency

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A slew of events of the 2nd edition of Khel Maharan under Barhamapur assembly constituency were conducted today here.

As per schedule of the event, a road cycling competition involving panchayats of Balijuri, Bamuni, Barhampur, Barbari, Chalchali Halowagaon, Chapanala, Dakshin Nonoi panchayat, Puranigudam, and Kandali, was conducted from Barghat Chariali to Kathiatoli Chariali on NH 37 early this morning here. Several hundreds participants from all those grampanchayat under Barhamapur assembly constituency participated in the event here. Besides, a series of competitions on athletics, football, kabaddi, as well as other traditional games were also held at Barhampur Higher Secondary School, featuring teams from Bamuni, Barhampur, Chapanala, and Puranigudam panchayats.

Other events including athletics, football, and kabaddi under Balijuri, Barabari, and Chalchali Halowagaon panchayat will be carried out tomorrow.

It’s reported that Chess will be held at Samaguri Higher Secondary School, featuring teams from Bhuraguri, Kathalguri, Nij Bheeluguri, Samaguri, Sutar Khatabwal, and Udmari panchayats.

