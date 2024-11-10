Assam Kickboxing Association Hosts 10th Inter-School and 6th Inter-District Kickboxing Championship at BMBB Commerce College

GUWAHATI: The Assam Kickboxing Association (AKA), in association with BMBB Commerce College, organised the 10th All Assam State Level Inter School Kickboxing Championship and 6th All Assam State Level Inter District Kickboxing Championship at the Indoor Hall of BMBB Commerce College that concluded on Friday. Altogether 203 competitors from different schools and clubs from 17 districts took part in the meet. While Tinsukia bagged the team champion title, Goalpara and Barpeta finished second and third in the inter school competition. On the other hand, Tinsukia also emerged champion in the Inter District Competition. Goalpara and Bajali came second and third respectively.

Also Read: Pankaj Advani ousts Sourav Kothari to enter World Billiards final

Also Watch: