Assam lift Sub-Junior Boys’ National Football Championship Tier 2 title

GUWAHATI/Jorhat: Hosts Assam hammered Haryana 11-0 in the final to emerge champions in the Sub-Junior Boys’ National Football Championship Tier 2 at Jorhat on Friday. The winners were leading by 7-0 at the break,

Powered by Tanmoy Boruah’s double hat-trick, who scored six goals, equally divided into two halves. Tamash Daimary and Arup Karmakar scored two goals each, while Nivir Protim Borgohain also found his way into the list of goal scorers in the one-sided contest.

It was a dominant display from Assam right from the kick off. Assam’s offensive prowess was shown from the beginning with Tamash Daimary’s goal in the 6th minute. It was quickly followed by skipper Tanmoy Boruah’s goal in the 12th minute. Arup Karmakar added to the tally just four minutes later, and Tamash struck again in the 19th minute, netting a penalty in the 21st minute.

Tanmoy found the back of the net once more in the 25th minute, and Arup capped off a spectacular first half with another goal in the 31st, leaving Assam in a commanding position with seven goals.

In the second half, Tamash continued his impressive performance, scoring three more goals in the 54th, 59th, and 78th minutes, and substitute Nivir Protim Borgohain scored in the 62nd minute to complete the sensational rout.

Meanwhile in the Tier 1 Manipur had a rather easy passage to the final of the Sub-Junior Boys’ National Football Championship as they registered a resounding 4-0 victory over Goa in Bengaluru on Friday. In the final to be played on Sunday, Manipur will cross swords with hosts Karnataka.

