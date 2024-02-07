Assam lose to Tripura by 49 runs in CK Nayudu Cricket at Agartala

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam lost to Tripura by 49 runs in the CK Nayudu Cricket at Agartala on Tuesday. Chasing 182 runs to win, Assam were bowled out 132 in the second innings. Sandip Sarkar bowled a magnificent spell and finished with 8/56.

Brief scores: Tripura 1st innings 266 (73.3 overs); Assam 1st innings 248 (88 overs);Tripura 2nd innings 163 (53.2 overs)- Amit Ali 34, Durlab Roy 32, Bhargab Pratim Lahkar 5/44, Reshabh Dipika 2/23, Assam 2nd innings 132 (31.4 overs), Nihar Deka 30, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi 29, Sandip Sarkar 8/56.

