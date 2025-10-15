Assam: Naharkatia, Missa win Inter District U-17 Hockey title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Naharkatia HS School and Missa High School, Nagaon lifted girls and boys title in the Inter District U-17 School Hockey which concluded at Md Tayabullah Hockey Stadium in the city today. Naharkatia HS School defeated Dalgaon HS School of Darrang 8-0 in the final. On the other hand Missa High School defeated Tengaigaon HS School, Bongaigaon by 4-0 in the title clash. Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Ankur Bharali and Arjuna Awardee Nayanmoni Saikia graced the award ceremony.

