Assam: National level run with cadets half marathon in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The much-anticipated Kokrajhar NCC Half Marathon is set to debut on November 17, inviting participants from all walks of life to experience an inspiring run alongside India’s proud NCC cadets from all 17 Directorates across the Nation.

The event is being held in Kokrajhar, the "City of Peace," and provides a unique opportunity to everyone to connect with the Amrit-Kaal generation of Bharat. It offers a chance to bond with cadets, hear their stories, understand their challenges, dreams and ambitions firsthand.

The race would be conducted in three categories for both males and females, that is Half Marathon -21km, 10 Km and 5 Km. The city administration has geared up to welcome people from across India and ensuring that adequate places to stay are available in and around Kokrajhar.

For the NCC cadets, this event is organized in the form of a 10 day Special National Integration Camp (SNIC) from Novermber to 19 where they will get the opportunity to interact with each other and understand their customs and traditions. It is also a first of its kind initiative by the NCC, promoting physical fitness.

This inaugural event carries three themes aimed at enhancing awareness about NCC, about Kokrajhar as the “Gateway to North-East”, and spread the word on the ill effects of tobacco and drugs. A total of about four to five thousand people are expected to joint this event from across the nation.

