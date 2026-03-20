Assam: Nuruddin Ahmed Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament to begin on April 19

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Nuruddin Ahmed Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament for the 2026-27 season is set to commence from April 19 at multiple venues across Assam.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has introduced a revised competition format this season, dividing participating teams into two categories -Elite Group and Plate Group. The Elite Group will feature 16 teams, while the remaining 25 teams will compete in the Plate Group.

The Elite group will be divided into four groups, with matches to be held in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, and Golaghat. Group A will be hosted in Guwahati, featuring teams from Guwahati, Nalbari, Silchar, and Bongaigaon. Group B will take place in Dibrugarh among four teams N.F.R.S.A, Hojai, Dibrugarh, and Biswanath. Group C will be played in Barpeta, comprising Kokrajhar, Sribhumi, Lakhimpur, and Goalpara. Group D matches will be held in Golaghat, with participation from Tezpur, Nagaon, Bokakhat, and Tinsukia.

Meanwhile the Plate category will consist of six groups, with matches scheduled in Hailakandi, Mangaldai, Goalpara, Nagaon, Dhubri, and Diphu. Group-A will be hosted in Hailakandi featuring teams from Hailakandi, Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Lakhipur. Group- B will be hosted in Mangaldai featuring teams from Jorhat, Mangaldai, Golaghat, Titabar, Margherita. Group-C will be hosted in Goalpara featuring teams from Dhemaji, Bajali, Majuli, North Salmara. Group-D will be hosted in Nagaon featuring teams from Sivsagar, Kaliabor, Morigaon, Charaideo. Group-E will be hosted in Dhubri featuring teams from Barpeta, Dhubri, Bilasipara, Rangia. Group-F will be hosted in Diphu (Karbi -Anglong featuring teams from Naharkatia, Nazira, Udalguri, Chirang.

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