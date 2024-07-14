Assam Paralympic Association Partners with SBI to Fund Para Athletes' Training for 2026 and 2028 Games

GUWAHATI: The Assam Paralympic Association has started the first phase of preparation camps to prepare six athletes of the State for the 2026 Para Asian Games and 2028 Paralympic Games. Next Para Asian Games will be held in Japan and the United States will host the Paralympic.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has come forward to assist the association in the preparation and an agreement was also signed between the two institutions. SBI AGM Sujit Dey and Manager [MC&CSR] Pawan Kumar Burma along with Assam Paralympic Association secretary Rajiv Dey, vice president Hima Ojah Das and treasurer Khagen Kalita were present in the agreement signing ceremony held at the Assam Paralympic Association office.

As per the agreement, SBI will pay all the training expenses of the six selected para-swimmers of the state for one year (2024-25). The six selected para swimmers are: Dhunu Tao, Anwar Shikdar, Krishna Das, Yesmina Khatun, Sajida Begum and Preeti Das.

It may be mentioned here that Anwar Shikder of Assam represented the Indian swimming team in the Para Asian Games held in China last year. Anwar has also represented the country at the World Para Championships in Italy.

