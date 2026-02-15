Assam Premier Club Championship: Bud Cricket club storm into final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club stormed into the final of the 8th Assam Premier Club Championship, defeating Gauhati Town Club on the basis of a crucial first-innings lead at Judges Field here today.

Replying to Bud Cricket Club’s imposing first-innings total of 302, Gauhati Town Club were bowled out for just 115 runs on Saturday. Bud then advanced to 195 for 4 in their second innings when the match concluded.

Rohit Singh from Bud emerged as the standout performer, delivering a brilliant spell to claim 7 wickets for 57 runs, dismantling the Gauhati Town Club batting line-up. Captain Dhruv Raaj Borah waged a lone battle for his side, remaining unbeaten on 24, while Devraj Sharma contributed 20 runs.

In their second innings, Bud Cricket Club batted for another 42 overs, reaching 195 for 4 before the match came to an end. Swarnav Srihit Guru Das played a magnificent knock, remaining unbeaten on 117 off 135 balls, striking 16 boundaries and two sixes. For Gauhati Town Club, Kunal Sarma was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 50.

The two-day final will begin on February 16, where Bud Cricket Club will take on City Cricket Club.

