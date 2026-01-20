Assam Premier Club Championship: Bud register comfortable win

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club thrashed ASEBSC by eight wickets in the 8th Assam Premier Club Championship at Judges Field here today.

Batting first, ASEBSC were bowled out for 105 runs in 24.2 overs. Parag Thakuria top-scored with 22 runs, while Trideep Bhattacharjee contributed 16. Tanveer Islam and Nipan Deka were the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets each.

In reply, Bud Cricket Club chased down the target comfortably, scoring 106 for 2 in just 15 overs. Nibir Deka and Kaushik Giri remained unbeaten on 31 and 30 runs respectively.

