Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket: New Star win by six wickets

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: New Star Club defeated Titan Club by six wickets in the Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket match held at Judges Field here on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, Titan Club were bowled out for a modest 63 runs in 21.4 overs. Abhishek Gupta fought a lone battle for Titan Club, scoring 29 runs, while Kangkan Talukdar was the most successful bowler for New Star Club, claiming 4 wickets for 23 runs.

In reply, New Star Club chased down the target in just 9.1 overs, losing four wickets in the process. Arun Sonar and Aaditya Roy Choudhury top-scored with 23 runs each. For Titan Club, Debojit Mahanta picked up two wickets while conceding 28 runs.

