Assam Premier Club Championship: Cricket Club of Dibrugarh win title

Cricket Club of Dibrugarh clinched the 8th Assam Premier Club Championship (Upper Assam), beating Tinsukia Town Club on first-innings lead at Jalan Outdoor Stadium.
City Cricket Club
GUWAHATI: Cricket Club of Dibrugarh won the 8th Assam Premier Club Championship (Upper Assam) title defeating Tinsukia Town Club by virtue of the first innings lead at the Jalan Outdoor Stadium in Dibrugarh on Monday.

Batting first, Tineukia Town Club were bowled out 92. Mukhtar Hussain and Sunil Lachit bagged four wickets each while Gaurav singh (21) was the top scorer for Tinsukia. In reply Cricket Cub of Dibrugarh were 121-5 when the match came to an end. Dyutimoy Nath (53) scored half century and Mukhtar Hussain also performed well with the bat. He contributed 38 runs on the board.

Cricket Club of Dibrugarh
8th Assam Premier Club Championship

