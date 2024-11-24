Mukhtar Hussain's All-Round Performance Leads Assam to Win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: An all round performance from Mukhtar Hussain guided Assam to a thrilling 3-wicket win over Railways in Syed Mushtaq Ali Cricket at Vizianagaram on Saturday. Mukhtar first took four wickets giving away only 18 runs in his four overs spell and later contributed unbeaten 22 with the bat.

Elected to bat, Railways bowled out 127 in 19.3 overs. Ashutosh Sharma (31) was the top scorer. Apart from a good spell from Mukhtar, Mrinmoy Dutta and Akash Sengupta also bowled well and bagged two wickets each.

In reply. Assam were once struggling at 94-7 in 14.1 overs. However Mukhtar turned the table with his bat scoring unbeaten 22 from 12 balls with the help of two boundaries and one six. Nipan Deka (13) was giving him accompany when the match came to an end. Ruhinandan Pegu (35), who opened the account with Sarupam Purkayastha (16), was the highest scorer in the innings. Denish Das (18) and Sumit Ghadigaonkar (18) were the other major contributors.

