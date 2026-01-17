Assam Premier Club Championship cricket: Dhruv, Devraj shine in GTC’s big victory

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) thrashed Young Amateur Club by 162 runs in the Assam Premier Club Championship cricket held at Judges Field here on Friday.

Put in to bat, Gauhati Town Club piled up a formidable 291 for 5 in their allotted 40 overs, riding on splendid centuries from Dhruv Raaj Borah and Devraj Sharma. Dhruv smashed 102 off just 66 balls, lacing his innings with nine boundaries and five sixes, while Devraj played a composed knock of 102 from 114 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and a six.

For Young Amateur Club, Prince Singh was the standout bowler with figures of 3 for 55.

In reply, Young Amateur Club were bowled out for 129 in 26.5 overs. Angshunav Bharadwaj (34) and Md Nadimur Rahman (27) were the main contributors with the bat. Viral Bishnoi starred with the ball for Gauhati Town Club, claiming 3 wickets for 20 runs.

