Santosh Trophy: Assam storm into quarters

GUWAHATI: Assam stormed into the quarter-finals of the Santosh Trophy after holding West Bengal to a 1-1 draw in their final Group League match at Dhakuakhana on Friday.

West Bengal took the lead in the 32nd minute when Akash Hemran found the net from close range. Assam, however, showed great resilience and restored parity late in the second half through a penalty, which was calmly converted by Rituraj Mohan in the 84th minute.

Despite conceding the opening goal in the first half, Assam played impressive football throughout the match. The midfield trio of Rituraj Mohan, Akrang Narzary and captain Pragyan Sundar Gogoi combined well, controlling the tempo and launching several counter-attacks that kept the West Bengal defence under pressure.

In another Group A match at Silapathar, Tamil Nadu defeated Uttarakhand 1-0, while at Dhakuakhana, Nagaland held Rajasthan to a 2-2 draw.

West Bengal finished on top of Group A with 11 points, followed closely by Tamil Nadu with 10 points. Rajasthan, with seven points, and Assam, with six points, finished third and fourth respectively, completing the quarter-final lineup from the group.

