Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket tournament: City hammer North Satipur Yuva Club by 216 runs

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Club produced a dominant all-round performance to thrash North Satipur Yuva Club of Chirang by a massive 216 runs in the 8th Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket tournament at Judges Field here today.

After electing to bat first, City Cricket Club piled up an imposing total of 307 for 5 in their allotted 50 overs. The foundation of the innings was laid by a magnificent century from Sanjib Barman, who anchored the innings with a composed 100 off 124 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries.

He received good support from Anurag KashyaP Mahanta, who chipped in with a fluent 47, while Hiyan Kashyap remained unbeaten on 46 to provide late acceleration. For North Satipur Yuva Club, Sunil Bera was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2 for 49.

Chasing a daunting target of 308, North Satipur Yuva Club never found momentum and struggled against a disciplined City Cricket bowling attack. They were bowled out for just 91 runs in 22.1 overs.

Rabi Chetry was the chief destroyer with the ball, delivering a brilliant spell of 5 for 29 in his eight overs. Abhijot Singh Sidhu provided excellent support, claiming 3 for 26 to dismantle the opposition batting lineup.

Debajit Biswas top-scored for North Satipur Yuva Club with 23 runs.

