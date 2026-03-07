Assam Premier Club Championship Final Round Set to Kick Off on March 10

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The final round of the Assam Premier ClubChampionship (APCC) 2025-26 will begin on March 10 in Barpeta.

The matches will be played at two venues - the ACA Cricket Academy Ground at Baradi in Barpeta and the Barpeta DSA Ground. League stage matches will be held in a one-day format, while the two semifinals and the final will be played in a two-day format.

A total of 12 clubs have qualified for the final round and have been divided into four groups.

Group A consists of City Cricket Club, Amar Bharat Sangha and Star Sporting Club. Group B includes Cricket Club of Dibrugarh, Blood Mouth Club and Biswanath Blue Warriors. India Club, Bud Cricket Club and Nambor Club have been placed in Group C, while Triranga CCC, DCA and Tinsukia Town Club form Group D.

The top team from each group in the league stage will qualify for the semifinals.

