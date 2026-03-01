Assam Premier Club Championship: Rohit guides Bud to victory

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket continued their impressive run in the Assam Premier Club Championship with a convincing four-wicket victory over Tamulpur Cricket Academy at Judges Field on Saturday. The standout performance of the match came from Rohit Singh, who claimed a brilliant six-wicket haul.

After electing to bat, Tamulpur Cricket Academy struggled against a disciplined Bud bowling attack and were bowled out for just 51 runs in 20 overs. Rohit Singh led the charge with exceptional figures of 6 for 22, while veteran spinner Swarupam Purkayastha provided excellent support, finishing with 4 for 15.

Rahul Tarafdar was the lone fighter for Tamulpur, scoring 19 runs, but received little support from the rest of the batting line-up.

In reply, Bud Cricket chased down the modest target in just 13 overs, though they lost six wickets in the process. Diwiz Pathak top-scored with 17 runs. For Tamulpur Cricket Academy, Nipujit Kalita and Parag Barnam picked up two wickets each.

